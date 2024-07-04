  • Menu
TG EAPCET counseling to begin from Thursday

The first round of TG EAPCET counseling process for admission to BTech in government and private engineering colleges of the state will commence from Thursday.

The first round of TG EAPCET counseling process for admission to BTech in government and private engineering colleges of the state will commence from Thursday. From 4th to 12th, students can pay the processing fee and book a slot for when they will appear for examination of certificates. The examination of certificates will take place from the 6th to the 13th of this month at any of the 36 help line centers across the state.

Students who have undergone examination should provide their preferences for colleges and courses from the 8th to the 15th of this month. Convenor of EAPCET Admissions, A Devasena, mentioned that the first batch of seats will be allocated to them on or before the 19th of this month.

The admissions link is available on the EAPCET website. However, students were initially confused as the website for admissions counseling has changed this year. The new website for counseling is www.tseapcet.nic.in and can be accessed through the Apset website (www.eapcet.tsche.ac.in).

