TG follows TN, KA in boycotting NITI Aayog meeting on July 27

Hyderabad: Protesting against the injustice done to Telangana in the Union budget, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the State government has decided not to attend the NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on July 27. While moving the resolution in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the Union government had completely neglected the State government’s pleas and showed discrimination in the budget allocations to Telangana."The State Assembly registered a strong protest and expressed unhappiness over the Centre’s neglect for Telangana. We have decided to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting to protest the injustice done to the Telangana State," Revanth Reddy announced.

"The Prime Minister is the chairman of NITI Aayog. NITI Aayog meeting would be held on 27th under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. As Chief Minister of Telangana, I am boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting for hurting Telangana's interests, not releasing the funds due to Telangana and for not giving the permissions due to be given to Telangana," Reddy said. Earlier, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments also announced their decision to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting.