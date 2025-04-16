TG govt envisages meticulous plans for Miss World pageant

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government is finalising an action plan and strategy for the conduct of Miss World Events on a grand scale in the state.

At a high-level State-Level Steering Committee chaired by Special Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao here on Tuesday, the Committee conducted a comprehensive review to ensure meticulous planning and seamless execution of the prestigious global event, which is expected to showcase Telangana’s rich cultural heritage, modern infrastructure, and hospitality to an international audience.

The discussions focused on the following key areas: Event Logistics and Infrastructure, cultural showcases, security and safety, global promotion and branding, sustainability and community engagement and inter departmental coordination.

The committee also deliberated on venue selection, ensuring world-class facilities at iconic locations to host the pageant’s various segments. Emphasis was placed on upgrading infrastructure, including transportation, accommodation, and connectivity to provide a flawless experience for participants, organizers, and visitors.

Plans were outlined to showcase the Telangana’s vibrant heritage, integrate cultural performances, exhibitions of local arts, crafts, and cuisine, and visits to historical sites like the Ramappa Temple and Golconda Fort. These initiatives aim to promote Telangana as a global tourism destination.

Robust security arrangements were discussed to ensure the safety of all participants and attendees. Strategies to leverage the Miss World platform for promoting Telangana’s tourism potential were reviewed. The committee explored collaborations with international media, digital campaigns, and partnerships to amplify the state’s visibility and attract tourists and investors.

Ramakrishna Rao said, “Telangana is ready to welcome the world with open hearts and unparalleled hospitality. This is an opportunity to showcase our heritage and progress on a global stage.”