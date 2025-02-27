TG govt plans giant steps to roll out Life Sciences Policy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will soon take a landmark decision on the Life Sciences Policy in the state cabinet. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, Telangana is set to establish a Life Sciences University. The final decision on its location will be announced soon.

Addressing the press after concluding the BioAsia conference here, State IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu said that the current education system often fails to equip graduates with industry-ready skills, creating a gap between academia and industry needs. “Our vision is to bridge this gap. That’s why we have launched a Skill University in collaboration with industry leaders, ensuring students are workforce-ready. Telangana is emerging as a preferred destination for pharma investments. To promote sustainable industrial growth, new pharma hubs will be developed in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, ensuring minimal environmental impact. Land has already been identified in Vikarabad and Zaheerabad.”

Beyond pharma, the Minister said that the government is committed to fostering eco-friendly industries in Lachcharmal, aligning with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s vision for sustainable development.

Public welfare is at the heart of our governance. We actively consider citizen concerns and ensure that every policy decision is inclusive and widely accepted, Sridhar Babu said. “It is a matter of pride that global giants like Amgen, along with other leading companies, are investing Rs 5,000 crore in Telangana, further solidifying the state’s position as a global life sciences hub.