TG govt releases `252.87 cr for Indiramma Indla Scheme

The state government is releasing substantial funds to the beneficiaries under the Indiramma Indla Scheme. As part of this scheme, Rs 2233.21 crore has been released so far in the current year and deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries, Housing Corporation Managing Director V P Gautham said in a statement. It is known that funds are released directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries every Monday, depending on the construction work of the respective house. This week, a record Rs 252.87 crore was deposited in the accounts of 22,305 beneficiaries. This marked the first time that such a large amount has been released to the beneficiaries in a single week since the launch of the scheme.

The Housing Corporation Managing Director also stated that construction work is progressing in full swing under the scheme across the state, with currently about 2.18 lakh houses in various stages of construction. The details of payments made so far under the Indiramma Indla Scheme are as follows:

Payments for basement level constructions: 1,43,963 (Rs 1439.63 crores) For roof level constructions: 46,206 (Rs 462.06 crores)

Slabs completed: 16,576 (Rs 331.52 crores).