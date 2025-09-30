TG govt to file SLP against Almatti dam height increase

Hyderabad: State Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that the government will file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in Supreme Court against Karnataka government’s decision to increase the height of the Almatti dam.

In an information interaction with the media, the minister took strong exception to the comments made by BRS working President KT Rama Rao against the government on Almatti dam height issue. “KTR is talking nonsense about projects and spreading misinformation for political gain”. He said that the Supreme Court already issued stay orders on the height of Almatti.

Stating that the government is committed to protect the interests of the state, Uttam said that all necessary steps will be taken to prevent the increase of the height of the dam by the Karnataka government. Senior advocate Vaidyanathan has been appointed for arguments in the apex court. Telangana met injustice in the water sharing issue during the 10-year BRS rule, the minister charged.