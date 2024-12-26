TG Indiramma Housing Scheme Delays: 8 Key Reasons Behind the Slow Progress of Indiramma House Survey

The TG Indiramma Housing Scheme, one of Telangana's flagship initiatives to provide homes to the underprivileged, is facing significant delays in its Indiramma Housing Survey. The government had set a deadline for the completion of the survey by the end of December 2024, but the process is progressing slower than expected, particularly in urban areas. This delay is holding up the selection of beneficiaries.

Here's why the survey is not being completed on time:

1. Slow Progress of the Indiramma Housing Survey

The survey is progressing at a much slower pace than anticipated. Officials are only reviewing 5 to 10 applications per day, which has raised concerns as the deadline approaches. With just one week remaining, there are doubts about whether the survey can be completed in time.

2. New Resources Deployed for the Survey

To accelerate the process, MEPM resource persons were deployed across various areas starting this Tuesday. Additionally, junior assistants have been brought in to assist with the survey. Despite these efforts, the pace of work has not significantly improved.

3. Senior Officials Doubt Completion on Time

Even with additional staff, senior officials believe it may take months to complete the survey, given the current rate of progress. This pessimism reflects ongoing issues in the Telangana Housing Scheme implementation.

4. Political Influence Hindering Progress

One of the key factors contributing to the delays is local political interference. Local representatives, Indiramma Committee members, and Congress leaders are reportedly influencing the work of survey staff, making it difficult to complete the process efficiently. This political involvement is further slowing down the survey in urban areas, particularly in towns and cities.

5. Allegations of Corruption in the Indiramma Housing Scheme

In several regions, there have been allegations of corruption within the Indiramma Housing Survey. Beneficiaries are reportedly being asked to pay advance fees ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 in exchange for assistance with securing a house under the scheme. This has raised serious concerns about exploitation of people who are already in need of affordable housing.

6. Transparency in the Indiramma Housing Survey

Despite these issues, government officials maintain that the survey is being conducted transparently. They have stated that the house-to-house survey is being carried out according to the official list provided by the government. Authorities are encouraging the public to refrain from paying any money to third parties claiming to fast-track the process.

7. Warnings Against Paying Money for Housing Assistance

Officials have issued clear warnings to beneficiaries that no money should be paid to anyone claiming to expedite the housing process. All payments should go through official channels, and there are strong directives to ensure transparency throughout the survey and beneficiary selection process.

8. Complaints Against Field Staff

In addition to the political interference and corruption allegations, there have been complaints about some field staff refusing to cooperate with local public representatives. These complaints have further complicated the survey process, with some officials already facing disciplinary action.

Conclusion

The TG Indiramma Housing Scheme is facing delays due to a combination of inefficiency, political interference, and corruption allegations. While officials maintain that the Indiramma Housing Survey is being conducted transparently, the situation continues to be challenging. As the government works to meet the deadline, it remains unclear whether the survey will be completed on time, or if further delays will affect the Telangana Housing Scheme's progress. This situation has created a cloud of uncertainty around the Telangana latest news regarding the scheme, leaving beneficiaries in suspense.