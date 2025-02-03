Live
TG NCC cadet wins gold medal at EBSB camp
At a recent in 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (EBSB) camp organized by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Udaipur, Rajasthan, cadets from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh participated
Nizamabad: At a recent in ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (EBSB) camp organized by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Udaipur, Rajasthan, cadets from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh participated.
In this camp, the cadets participated in getting to know each other’s cultures, languages, and traditions. Cultural programmes, workshops, discussions, and adventure activities were organized.
Junior Under Officer Thakur Vaishali from Kshatriya Engineering College and 12th Telangana NCC Battalion Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Vishnu P Nair selected 7 members at the battalion level. Out of them, Thakur Vaishali from our Kshatriya College of Engineering was one. As part of this camp, Vaishali received the Gold Medal, Best Cadet Medal and National Certificate in Cocoa.
College Chairman Aljapur Srinivas congratulated him with a certificate and College Secretary Aljapur Devander, Principal Dr R K Pandey, Vice Principal B Narender, and NCC Officer Lieutenant J Venkatesh also congratulated him.