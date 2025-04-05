TG panel to prepare comprehensive report on HCU land row

Hyderabad: The official committee on Kancha Gachibowli lands, led by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, has decided to prepare a comprehensive report on the existing biodiversity and an alternative action plan to conserve wildlife in the 400-acre area where recent tree-cutting activities triggered a public outcry. The Supreme Court intervened and halted the works on Thursday.

The report will detail the measures being undertaken to conserve wildlife, lakes, rock formations, and green cover across parts of the affected 400 acres. It will be submitted to the Supreme Court, which has adjourned the hearing to April 11.

A review meeting was held on Friday and attended by senior officials from the Revenue, Forest, GHMC, and HMDA departments.

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari presented a preliminary report outlining the recent activities, including large-scale tree felling and land levelling, which was reportedly intended to prepare the area for public auction to generate revenue.

According to official sources, the Forest Department has been directed to conduct a census of the wildlife in the area—primarily peacocks, spotted deer, rabbits, snakes, and other species—and assess the threat to their survival caused by habitat destruction. It was revealed that trees have already been cut across 100 acres, causing significant damage to wildlife habitats.

“All these concerns will be supported with statistical data in the final report to be submitted to the court,” officials stated, adding that although the government has claimed ownership of the land, the ecological damage is a serious matter of concern.

While the area is not officially designated as a forest zone, officials confirmed that the Forest Department is preparing an action plan to create alternative habitats for the displaced wildlife. The government has assured that the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), the agency tasked with developing IT parks in the area, will protect the prominent lakes and rock formations, ensuring minimal ecological disruption during construction.

The Forest and Revenue departments, in coordination with civic agencies including GHMC and HMDA, have been assigned the responsibility of preparing a detailed and transparent report.