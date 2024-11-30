TG survival is at stake, says KTR

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on the two national parties Congress and BJP alleging that they were trying to attack the existence of Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the self-respect and survival of Telangana was at risk with the ‘Gujarat Gulams’ and ‘Delhi Puppets’.

The BRS leader was speaking in the ‘Deeksha Diwas’ where the leaders celebrated the day by taking out a rally from Basavatarakam Crossroads to Telangana Bhavan on Friday. Rama Rao said that the BRS leaders had the responsibility on their shoulders to create awareness among the future generation about the history of the Telangana agitation and the people who fought in the struggle. He said that it was a historic day on Friday as 15 years had passed after the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao took on an indefinite fast.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government disconnected electricity on the road leading to Telangana Bhavan while the party leaders were taking out a rally. The BRS leader lashed out at CM Revanth Reddy. “The CM says if there was no Sonia Gandhi, Telangana would have been begging. He is belittling the Telangana existence of Telangana. The top BJP leader questions the formation of the state. There is a risk to the self respect and existence of Telangana,” said Rao.

MLC K Kavitha who joined the Padayatra said that in the history of the country, after the freedom struggle, the Telangana movement stands as a testament to peaceful and constitutional agitation. Kavitha said, “KCR’s fast unto death became the turning point that inspired many other movements across India. Today, we celebrate not just his sacrifice, but the victory of our people and the unprecedented development Telangana has achieved under his leadership.”