TG, TN Governors invited for Alai Balai 2025 in city

Hyderabad: Former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, accompanied by Bandaru Vijayalaxmi, Chairperson of the Alai Balai Foundation, and a delegation of prominent members, met with two sitting Governors on Saturday to formally invite them to the upcoming Alai Balai – 2025 event.

The delegation included Chintala Ramchandra Reddy (former MLA), R. Pradeep Kumar, Premsingh Rathore (former MLA), B. Syamsunder Goud, and Dr. A. Ramchander. They met with Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Tamil Nadu Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi, along with his wife Lakshmi, at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

During the meeting, the dignitaries extended a warm invitation to attend Alai Balai – 2025, scheduled to be held on October 3, 2025, at the Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad. The event, known for its vibrant celebration of Telangana’s cultural heritage, brings together artists, public figures, and citizens in a spirit of unity and festivity.

Alai Balai, conceptualized by Bandaru Dattatraya, has grown over the years into a significant cultural gathering that transcends political and social boundaries. It serves as a platform to showcase traditional music, dance, cuisine, and crafts, while fostering dialogue and goodwill among diverse communities.

The Governors appreciated the invitation and acknowledged the importance of such cultural platforms in strengthening social harmony and regional pride.

Bandaru Vijayalaxmi, speaking on behalf of the Foundation, emphasized that this year’s edition would be especially memorable, with expanded participation and new cultural showcases.