TG will boost economic ties with Japan’s Aichi Prefecture: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The Telangana government extended an invitation to strengthen bilateral economic ties with Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, announced State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

The Minister shared this during a meeting with a delegation from Aichi Prefecture at the Secretariat on Tuesday. He emphasised the importance of collaboration between Telangana and Aichi in trade and industrial sectors. He highlighted Aichi Prefecture’s leadership in industries such as Toyota automotive manufacturing, aerospace, robotics, and advanced machinery. He also noted the recent launch of Japan’s largest startup incubation centre, “Station AI,” by Aichi Prefecture. Telangana’s T-Hub, which has emerged as a key enabler of startups in India, offers immense opportunities for synergies in innovation and entrepreneurship.

The delegation, led by Hirohito Kondo, a member of the Aichi Assembly, invited Minister Sridhar Babu to participate in the 20th Asian Games scheduled to be held in Aichi in 2026. Kondo also brought attention to the global attraction of Aichi’s Ghibli Animation Park, which has been drawing tourists from across the world. He expressed optimism about the mutual benefits of fostering closer ties between the two regions.

The Minister assured the delegation of Telangana’s commitment to building robust bilateral relations and reiterated the State’s openness to partnerships in emerging technologies, startups, and industrial innovation. Such collaborations are poised to create a win-win scenario, leveraging the strengths of both Telangana and Aichi Prefecture for mutual growth and prosperity, he added.