TGBIE extends deadline for INO verification to Nov 30

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Saturday announced that TGBIE-ME-CSSS—fresh and renewal applications for National Merit Scholarships—Information has extended the last date for verification of Institute Nodal Officer (INO) to November 30.

According to TGBIE officials, this is applicable for all the students who passed Intermediate Public Examination 2024, who must submit fresh applications. The students who were earlier selected for the National Scholarship can also renew their applications for the scholarship for the academic year 2024-25.

The list of the top 20 percentile of provisionally selected candidates for IPE 2024 is 59,355 (Gen, OBC, SC, and ST), and the last date of submitting is November 30. “As per the revised guidelines, the students who missed applying for renewal of application online on NSP will be allowed to apply for a subsequent year if they fulfill eligibility.

The OTR ID of these applicants will be generated by the NIC-NSP and will be sent to their registered mobile numbers. Then these applicants need to approach the Ministry with the valid documents to ascertain their eligibility for the renewal, and after verifying, the Ministry makes them eligible for the renewal in the AY 2024-25,” said a senior officer, TGBIE.