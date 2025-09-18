  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

TGBIE mandates weekly Sports, Yoga sessions to curb student stress in junior colleges

TGBIE mandates weekly Sports, Yoga sessions to curb student stress in junior colleges
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced sweeping reforms aimed at improving student well-being and academic...

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced sweeping reforms aimed at improving student well-being and academic engagement across junior colleges in the state. The TGBIE said on Tuesday, following directives from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Board has mandated weekly sessions of sports, yoga, meditation, and practical laboratory work for all Intermediate students.

The decision was formalized during a high-level meeting chaired by Secretary Krishna Aditya, who emphasized the importance of emotional maturity and stress-free learning environments.

Colleges are now required to incorporate these activities into their official timetables, with the Secretary pledging to personally monitor implementation through campus visits. In a parallel move to enhance discipline and safety, all laboratory facilities must now be equipped with CCTV surveillance.

Also, the Board announced a one-day special admission window on Wednesday, September 17, to accommodate students who faced technical issues during the initial registration process.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick