TGBIE tells govt jr college faculty to attend investor awareness program from Sept 1

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Friday issued an official circular directing all faculty members of Government Junior Colleges across the state to participate in an upcoming Online Investor Awareness Program. The initiative is scheduled to run from September 1 to September 11, 2025.

The circular said that it aims to equip educators with essential knowledge on investor education and financial decision-making.

Approved by the Secretary of TGBIE, it directed the District Intermediate Education Officers (DIEOs) to all college principals and all faculty members of the junior colleges to participate without fail, underscoring the importance of financial awareness in today’s economic landscape. The program is being organized in response to a proposal submitted by Dr. Sarika Lohana, who has been actively advocating for enhanced investor education among academic professionals.

Sessions will be conducted online, allowing faculty members from even the most remote districts to join without logistical barriers. The DIEOs have been tasked with disseminating the session schedule and joining details to ensure smooth coordination and full attendance.