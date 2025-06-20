TGCHE and INFLIBNET mulling to sign an MoU for boosting research

Hyderabad: In a significant move to bolster academic and research infrastructure, Prof Devika P Madalli, Director of the Information and Library Network Centre (INFLIBNET), an autonomous Inter-University Centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC-IUC) in Gujarat, met with Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). During their meeting, Prof Devika outlined the comprehensive range of services that INFLIBNET can offer to the public universities across Telangana.

As part of this initiative, orientation and training programmes will be conducted for key stakeholders, including researchers, supervisors, and students. A robust monitoring mechanism will also be established to oversee the effective execution of these services and ensure their sustained usage. A key highlight of this proposed collaboration is the development of the ‘Telangana Catalogue’ (TelCat), a state level union catalogue that will provide unified access to bibliographic information across universities. Additionally, continuous support will be extended to the Education Department and universities of Telangana throughout the project’s lifecycle, aiming for long term capacity building and smooth integration of services into the academic ecosystem.