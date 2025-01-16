TGCHE notifies schedule of TGCETs-2025

Hyderabad: Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has notified the schedule for the Telangana Common Entrance Tests-2025 (TGCETs-2025).

On Wednesday, the TGCHE Chairman Professor V Balakista Reddy said that the Computer Based Tests (CBTs) of the TG CETs-2025 will be held for the academic year 2025-26 from April to June.

Accordingly, the TG EAPCET-2025 for admissions into BE, BTech, BPharm, BPlg, Pharm-D will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH). The Agriculture and Pharmacy stream examinations will be held on April 29 and 30. The entrance tests for the Engineering stream will be held from May 2 to 5.

The TGCET for admission into the second-year lateral entry into BE, BTech, and BPharm courses will take place on May 12. The Osmania University will conduct the examination.

The Kakatiya University will be holding the entrance test of TG Ed Cet for admission into BEd course on June 1. The Osmania University will hold the TG LACET for admissions into 3-year and 5-year LLB courses on June 6. Similarly, the OU will also conduct the entrance test of TG PGLCET for admission into the LLM course on the same day.

The TG ICET for admissions into MBA and MCA will be conducted by the Mahatma Gandhi University on June 8 and 9. The TG PGECET for admissions into ME, MTech, MPharm, MPlg, MArch and PharmD (PB) will be conducted by the JNTUH from June 16 to 19. The entrance test of TG PECET for admission into U.G.D.P.Ed and B.P.Ed will be conducted by the Palamuru University from June 11 to 14, i.e., Physical Efficiency and Skill Test.

TGCHE Secretary Professor Sriram Venkatesh said that a detailed notification containing the schedule, eligibility to apply, and registration fee payable will be announced by the concerned CET Conveners in due course.