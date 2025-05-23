TGCHE to ink MoU with NASSCOM today on skill training

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) and the NASSCOM / IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for skill development initiatives in emerging technologies.

The TGCHE said on Thursday that it will ink the MoU on Friday. The objective of this MoU is to implement training programs aimed at upgrading relevant skills in emerging technologies for students and faculty from universities, colleges, and institutions under the aegis of TGCHE. Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman, TGCHE; Prof E Purushotham, Vice-Chairman-I; Prof SK Mahmood, Vice-Chairman II; along with the Vice-Chancellors of Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, JNTU Hyderabad, and RGUKT will participate on behalf of TGCHE with the representatives from the NASSCOM / IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council.