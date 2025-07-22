TGCSB issues advisory over malicious APK files disguised as RTO traffic challan alerts

Hyderabad: TheTelangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has issued a stern warning to citizens about a new wave of cyber fraud involving malicious APK files disguised as RTO traffic challan alerts.

According to the TGCSB, Cyber Security discovered that cybercriminals are actively targeting WhatsApp users.

In its advisory TGCSB stated, Fraudsters are sending deceptive messages through groups with official-sounding names like ‘TS Traffic Police Updates’ or ‘RTO Alerts Hyderabad’, primarily during evening hours. These messages contain a link to download a file named ‘RTO Traffic Challan.apk,’ which unsuspecting victims are tricked into installing.

As per the TGCSB after installation, the malicious APK file gives fraudsters full access to the victim’s device. This includes sensitive banking info, credit card details, and SMS messages with important One Time Password (OTPs).

The TGCSB added that victims often find unauthorized transactions on their accounts. These usually happen with online shopping platforms. The malware lets attackers control the infected device remotely. The TGCSB stressed that these attacks are very dangerous. They take advantage of the public’s trust in what looks like official communication.

Telangana Cyber Security Bureau advises citizens never click on links or download APKs from unknown or unofficial sources. Do not trust WhatsApp group names, attackers often name them to appear official.

Install apps only from Google play store or Apple app store. Enable OTP alerts and immediately block your card if you suspect any fraud. Report incidents immediately in 1930 or via www.cybercrime.gov.in.