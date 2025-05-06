TGEC conducts high-level seminar over English as medium of instruction

Hyderabad: A high-level seminar organised under the auspices of the Telangana Education Commission (TGEC) addressed the pressing issue of English as a medium of instruction in government schools and the effective teaching of spoken English skills to students.

On Monday, the workshop was chaired by Akunuri Murali, the Chairperson of TGEC, and opened by member Prof P L Vishweshwar Rao. The Commission has long been engaged with the policy question of language in education, particularly concerning the balance between equity, quality, and employability. In his welcome address, Prof Vishweshwar Rao emphasised that the issue is being considered with an open mind, prioritsing the best interests of students.

Members of the Working Group on ‘Spoken English Initiatives in Telangana Government Schools,’ which includes Dr Vijay Kumar Tadakamalla (BITS Pilani, Hyderabad), R. Sridhar Rao (Azim Premji University, Bengaluru), and Dr Santhosh Mahapatra (BITS Pilani, Hyderabad), were among the key speakers. The TGEC Chairperson clarified that the workshop focused not on pedagogy but on the role of English as a medium of instruction.

He pointed out the ideological tensions that sometimes lead to recommendations for other languages as the medium of instruction. He also highlighted practical considerations such as access to higher education and employability. Santosh Eshram, who works with tribal communities, shared that children often encounter unfamiliar content in English textbooks and stressed the importance of learning conversational English in context, particularly through simple, play-based teaching methods. Ashok Reddy, a School Assistant in English and a Fulbright Fellow, noted that while government schools are officially English medium, classroom teaching still heavily depends on Telugu.

He advocated for a bridge training programme for teachers and emphasised the need for a gradual and structured transition. Prof Sujatha Surepally and other speakers underscored the cultural and political dimensions of language, advocating for mother-tongue instruction in early grades and a distinction between English language learning and the medium of instruction. Prof Raju Naik and Mazher Hussain (COVA) supported early exposure to English, citing neuroplasticity research that shows language learning is most effective before the age of nine.

Dr Santhosh Mahapatra challenged the idea of a fixed medium of instruction and suggested using Telugu to learn English, with resources provided in English. Prof Vijaya Kumar aimed to dispel misconceptions that introducing a language earlier leads to better learning outcomes or that more languages introduced at an early age are beneficial, citing research that contradicts these claims. Dr Lina Mukhopadhyaya (EFLU) highlighted the importance of linguistic diversity and home-language support while recognizing the societal demand for English in a digitized and globalised world. Prof Padmaja Shaw pointed out the potential cultural implications when advocating for the mother tongue as the medium of instruction. Drawing from communication theories, she noted that those with English language skills are typically better positioned to seize opportunities in today’s digitised and globalised world.

During the open session, teachers, parents, and students provided diverse perspectives. Some shared their personal experiences of language as a marker of opportunity and discrimination, while others expressed concerns regarding cultural loss and the preparedness of teachers. In his closing remarks, Murali addressed the practical challenges of reverting to regional language instruction in a system where public perception equates English with opportunity. He reiterated that “any policy must centre on the needs of the child and the aspirations of families.” Prof P L Vishweshwar Rao mentioned that the Commission had visited every district in the state and found overwhelming community support, even in underprivileged areas, for English medium education, reflecting a grassroots aspiration for equal opportunities.