TGFDC successfully holds two-day Nature Walk

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TFDC) has said that it has successfully conducted its flagship programme, “The Evening, Night, and Morning Nature Walk and also a photography competition,” at the picturesque Forest Trek Park in Chilkur on October 5 and 6.

In collaboration with WWF India, Wild Telangana, and VWolfs Foundation, it also organised a treasure hunt and cycling event at Pala Pitta Cycling Park." This initiative was part of the ongoing Wildlife Week and Palapitta Festival celebrations, captivating participants and leaving them eager for more.

The Nature Walk took attendees through a lush landscape, showcasing the rich biodiversity typical of the Deccan region. Participants were treated to a holistic experience of the natural world, meandering through native flora and hillocks while deepening their understanding of wildlife conservation, the importance of coexistence, and the preservation of the natural heritage.

Throughout the immersive walks, participants identified nearly 45 bird species and encountered notable moths, including the Tussar Silk Moth. Additionally, they learnt about various snake species, such as the Checkered Keelback, Olive Keelback, and Dumeril's Black-headed Snake, along with important frog species like the Ornate Narrow Mouthed Frog, Burrowing Frog, and Indian Tree Frog.

In addition to the nature walks, TFDC has been actively conducting snake awareness programmes at the Botanical Gardens. The sessions have proven to be a major attraction, where visitors gain insights into snake identification, avoidance strategies, snake-bite treatment procedures, and discussions aimed at dispelling common myths and misconceptions explained by Friends of Snakes.

The enthusiastic response to the programs underscores the community's commitment to wildlife conservation and the importance of fostering a harmonious relationship with nature. Executive Director Eco-Tourism Ranjith Nayak said TGFDC remains dedicated to providing enriching experiences that inspire a deeper connection with the natural world.