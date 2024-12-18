TGHC notifies convenors for TG CETS-2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGHC) notified the convenors of the Telangana Common Entrance Tests for 2025 (TG CETS-2025). The TGHC Secretary Professor Sriram Venkatesh said that TGCHE Chairman, Professor Balakista Reddy appointed the TGCETs-2025, convenors.

Accordingly, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), will hold the TG EAPCET examinations for admissions into BE, B Tech, B Pharm and D Pharm Professor B Dean Kumar, Professor and Head of the Department of Civil Engineering will act as the convenor. Similarly, JNTUH will also hold the TG PGCET for admission into ME M Tech, and M Pharm M Arch Pharma D (PB), and Professor A Runa Kumari, Professor of Mechanical Engineering of the university will be the convenor.

Mahatma Gandhi University will hold the TG ICET for admissions into MBA and MCA courses and Prof Aluvala Ravi, Department of Business Management of the university will act as the convenor.

Osmania University will hold the TG ECET for lateral entry admissions into B E, B Tech and B Pharm and Professor P Chandrasekhara, Principal OU College of Engineering will be the convenor. The OU will also hold the TG LAWCET and TG PGLCET for admissions into three-year and five-year LLB and LLM courses. Professor B Vijayalaxmi, Dean Faculty of Law will be the convenor.

The TG EDCET for admission into B. Ed course will be organised by Kakatiya University, and Prof B Venkatram Reddy of the Department of Physics will be the convenor. The TG PECET for admissions into B P Ed and U G D Ed programmes will be organised by Palamuru University.