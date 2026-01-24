TGIC empowering young innovators to thrive in competitive markets: Collector

Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy has said that the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TGIC) is playing a key role in nurturing young talent and promoting innovation across the State, stressing that innovations must be capable of surviving and succeeding in the open market.

She was speaking as the chief guest at the Innovation Panchayat programme organised by TGIC at the IT Tower in Karimnagar on Friday. The event was aimed at encouraging aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs from the region to transform their ideas into market-ready solutions.

More than 60 students and budding entrepreneurs from Karimnagar, Siddipet, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, Sircilla and Jagtial districts participated in the programme. They interacted with industry experts and gained insights into fundraising, business expansion and effective marketing strategies.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said that innovation is a challenging journey and that innovators often face obstacles during implementation. She advised young minds to design products suited for real-world applications and to view challenges as stepping stones towards success.

Pamela Satpathy also urged innovators not to rely solely on government incentives, but to develop self-sustaining solutions that can adapt to changing technologies and market demands. Expressing confidence in the creativity of Telangana’s youth, she said that with the right market support, young innovators from the State can compete and excel at the international level.

TGIC Chief Executive Officer Meraj Faheem, Communications Manager Buddavarapu Vani and others were present at the programme.