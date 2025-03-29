TGMC books cases against 14 RMPs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) has filed cases against 14 fake doctors including 12 in Hyderabad and two in Achampet and Nagarkurnool for playing with the lives of the people.

The series of cases against fake doctors RMPs/PMPs continues in Telangana. Despite more than 400 cases already being registered, RMPs/PMPs continue to play with their health and lives. Telangana Medical Council officials, who have been conducting frequent inspections and registering cases against fake doctors for the past few months, conducted inspections in Hyderabad, Nagarkurnool-Achampet areas during the last two months and registered cases under NMC Act 34, 54 TSMPR Act 22 in the respective police stations. Cases would be registered against everyone who practices medicine beyond their jurisdiction and the NMC Act will be fully implemented in the state.

TGMC Chairman Dr Mahesh Kumar clarified that there would be no change in their stance on this. “Most of the RMPs are working like MBBS doctors without any educational qualifications. They were prescribing antibiotics, steroids, and painkiller injections without any need and posing a great threat to public health. Therefore, the Telangana Medical Council will take strict action against RMPs who practice medicine beyond their scope,” said Vice Chairman Dr G Srinivas.