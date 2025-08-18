TGMC tightens noose around fake med practitioners in state

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medicalcouncil (TGMC) has launched a ‘SUO MOTU’ investigation into shocking reports of illegal medical practices in Thungathurthi following the tragic death of a 26-year-old pregnant woman allegedly due to treatment by a fake medical practitioner. A fact finding team led by Dr. Srinivas and Dr. Vishnu visited Thungathurthi on Sunday and uncovered startling evidence of rampant illegal activities. The inquiry revealed that an RMP named Srinivas had been running a private facility called Sai Balaji Hospital for several years without any official license or government approval.

According to local residents, Srinivas along with a network of other RMPs was not only offering unauthorized medical treatment but was also deeply involved in a mafia like nexus promoting gender determination tests and illegal abortions in rural areas. Residents reported that these activities had been going on secretly for years, targeting vulnerable women, particularly pregnant mothers.

Police have already seized the hospital premises while the main accused RMP Srinivas is currently absconding. Authorities are investigating how many abortions were performed under his supervision and the extent of involvement of other RMPs in this illegal racket.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas, Vice Chairman of the Telangana Medical Council confirmed that the case would be pursued under the provisions of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act. He criticized the failure of earlier enforcement, noting that locals had previously complained to district medical officials but no action was taken at the time.

“Had strict action been taken earlier, the tragic death of a full term pregnant woman might have been prevented,” locals told the visiting officials. When contacted, Dr. Chandrasekhar the current District Medical Officer of Suryapet stated that the earlier complaints had not reached him as he had only recently taken charge. He assured that firm action would now be taken against any RMPs conducting illegal abortions, gender determination tests, or performing medical procedures beyond their qualifications. The Telangana Medical Council has vowed to intensify its crackdown on unqualified practitioners especially in rural areas to protect women from unsafe and unauthorized medical practices.