TGNPDCL introduces public grievance prog

Hyderabad: The TGNPDCL has introduced a “Vidyut Prajavani” (Electricity Public Grievance Programme) every Monday, where consumers can directly voice their concerns. Additionally, Consumer Reception Desks have been established at all circle, division, and section offices to address consumer complaints promptly. These initiatives will help resolve issues either immediately or within a stipulated time based on their severity. Furthermore, these efforts will enhance trust and strengthen relationships with consumers. To address farmers’ concerns, TGNPDCL has launched the “Vidyut Adhikarula Polam Bata” (Electricity Officers’ Field Visit) Program, which has shown promising results. As part of this, the company is replacing damaged poles, tightening loose power lines, and installing intermediate poles to improve power infrastructure.

To streamline the approval process for new service connections, TGNPDCL ensures that applications are not rejected outright without giving consumers a chance to respond. Consumers will also receive real-time status updates via SMS throughout the application process to avoid unnecessary delays.