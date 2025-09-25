  • Menu
TGPSC announces Group 1 final results

In a significant development for the unemployed youth of Telangana State, the highly anticipated final results of the TGPSC Group 1 examination were released on Wednesday, 24 September, at midnight.

Hyderabad: In a significant development for the unemployed youth of Telangana State, the highly anticipated final results of the TGPSC Group 1 examination were released on Wednesday, 24 September, at midnight. A total of 562 candidates have been selected for Group 1 service posts, with the complete list available on the official TGPSC website. The candidates' selection has been based on their priority order for the various posts.

TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham announced that 562 candidates achieved success out of a total of 563 available posts, with one position withheld due to an ongoing legal dispute.

The announcement of results followed a stay issued by a state High Court bench against a prior ruling from a single judge. This led the commission to expedite the result declaration process. In the final selection, 258 candidates were chosen for Group 1 positions in Multizone 1, while 304 candidates were selected for Group 1 roles in Multizone 2.

