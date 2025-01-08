TGPSC Announces New Job Notifications Starting May 1, 2025

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has unveiled updates for job seekers in the state, confirming that new job notifications will begin rolling out from May 1, 2025. This announcement comes as part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to streamline the recruitment process and provide timely opportunities for employment.

In a statement issued today, TGPSC officials revealed that the state government has been asked to provide detailed information on available vacancies by March 31. Once this data is received, the Commission will proceed with the preparation and release of the job notifications in April. The recruitment process for these positions is expected to be completed within a span of 6 to 8 months, depending on whether interviews are required for the posts.

TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham further assured candidates that the results for the Group-1, Group-2, and Group-3 exams will be released within 7 to 10 days. The Commission has committed to avoiding delays that have plagued past result announcements. Venkatesham highlighted that the results for pending exams would be made public by March 31, with completed exams being prioritized for release.

The Chairman outlined that the TGPSC is adopting a new approach to exam management, inspired by the practices of national-level bodies such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). This includes a shift in exam formats, with a focus on improving efficiency and clarity in the testing process.

As part of its overhaul, the TGPSC is re-evaluating the structure of the Group-3 exams. Venkatesham stated that the current model, which involves multiple papers, will be streamlined. He suggested that only three or four papers would be necessary for Group-3, aligning the exam structure more closely with the formats used by UPSC and SSC.

In a significant change to the examination process, TGPSC will implement a new question paper creation system. A comprehensive question bank, consisting of 5,000 to 10,000 questions per subject, will be developed to ensure a fair and standardized selection process. The exam papers will be drawn from this bank, providing a more transparent and consistent approach.

TGPSC also revealed plans to offer both computer-based and manual exams, depending on the nature of the job. This flexibility is intended to accommodate the different requirements of various positions, ensuring that the examination process is both effective and adaptable.

Venkatesham also highlighted the Commission's commitment to a swift recruitment process. For positions that require interviews, the recruitment cycle is expected to be completed within one year. For those that do not require interviews, the entire process will be wrapped up within 6 to 8 months, significantly reducing the waiting time for candidates.