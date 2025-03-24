TGPSC Chairman, members attend workshop on technological advancements

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC), chaired by Burra Venkateshwara Rao, announced that it will host two major national-level events this year: the Legal Challenges Workshop in June and the National Conference of Public Service Commissions (PSCs) in December. This announcement was made during a workshop attended by representatives from 19 State PSCs and 60 delegates from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), aimed at exploring the transformative role of technology in enhancing efficiency, transparency, and reliability in public service recruitment.

The workshop was organised by the Kerala Public Service Commission and took place in Thiruvananthapuram on March 22 and 23. Discussions focused on integrating advanced technological solutions into recruitment processes, including computer-based testing (CBT) for seamless examinations, biometric authentication to prevent impersonation, office automation for quicker processing, and exam management systems to enhance security and efficiency. The workshop also covered the adoption of secure platforms like Aadhaar for candidate identification, DigiLocker for document verification, blockchain technology for data security, and AI-driven initiatives. Delegates addressed implementation challenges and exchanged best practices to ensure the effective execution of these technologies.

Burra Venkateshwara Rao emphasised the importance of adopting technological innovations and highlighted the collective commitment of State PSCs to leverage technology for a robust, transparent, and efficient public recruitment process. He further announced that TGPSC is actively developing a National-Level repository of experts, categorised by subject. This directory of empanelled experts will be made available to all PSCs by June 2025, ensuring the effective utilization of resources across various domains. He noted that implementing technology brings significant legal challenges. To address these challenges, TGPSC, in collaboration with NALSAR, is organizing a comprehensive workshop on Legal Issues in June 2025 in Hyderabad. This workshop will provide expert guidance on managing legal cases and other judicial matters that PSCs face, ensuring a structured approach to legal complexities. Additionally, TGPSC will host the prestigious National Conference Meeting of Chairpersons of State PSCs in December 2025 in Hyderabad. Commission Members Commission Members, Prof N Yadaiah and P Rajini Kumari also participated in the workshop.