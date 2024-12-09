TGPSC Group-2 Exam Hall Tickets Released: Download Now for December 15 & 16 Exams

  • Menu
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the hall tickets for Group-2 exams scheduled on December 15 & 16. Find out how to download your ticket and get help if needed.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Group-2 exams, which will be held on December 15 and 16. There will be two sessions for the exams: one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

To download the hall ticket, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official TGPSC website.

2. Enter your TGPSC ID, date of birth, and captcha code.

3. Click to download your hall ticket.

If you have trouble downloading your hall ticket, don’t worry! You can ask for help. There are helplines available in every district. These helplines will be open from 10:30 AM to 6:00 PM on working days.

You can call these numbers for help:

  • 040-22445566
  • 040-23542185
  • 040-23542187

You can also email [email protected] if you need more assistance.

The Group-2 exam will fill 783 posts, and 5.51 lakh candidates have applied for these posts.

