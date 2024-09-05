  • Menu
TGSPDCL CMD takes disciplinary action against four officials

TGSPDCL CMD takes disciplinary action against four officials
Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director, Musharraf Faruqui

Hyderabad: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director, Musharraf Faruqui, has taken disciplinary actions against four electricity officials for various reasons, including dereliction of duty, complaints from consumers, corruption, and absence from work.

E Ambedkar, assistant divisional engineer (operations), Ibrahim Bagh, has been attached to the corporate office. Sandeep Reddy, assistant engineer (operations), Narsingi has been suspended. Charge sheets have been issued to Siva Shankar, divisional engineer (operations), Ibrahim Bagh, and A Gyaneshwar Rao, additional assistant engineer (operations), Ibrahim Bagh.

The chairman and managing director warned that there will be no tolerance for unethical activities such as dereliction of duty and corruption, which cause inconvenience to consumers.

