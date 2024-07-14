TGSRTC Announces Special Bus Package for Arunachaleshwar Giri Pradakshina

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) has good news for devotees planning to embark on the Giri Pradakshina of Arunachaleshwar in Tamil Nadu. TGRTC Managing Director Sajjanar announced the launch of a special bus package for the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, Sajjanar revealed that special buses have been arranged for devotees traveling to Arunachaleshwar for Guru Poornami on the 21st of this month. The buses will be available from various parts of Telangana from the 19th to the 22nd of the month. In addition to Hyderabad, buses will operate from cities such as Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Nalgonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Mahbubnagar.

To facilitate bookings for the Arunachal Giri Pradakshina package, devotees can visit the RTC official website at http://tsrtconline. Sajjanar also mentioned that the package includes a visit to Kanipaka Varasiddhi and the Golden Temple in Sripuram, along with Vinayaka Swamy.

This initiative by TGRTC aims to provide a convenient and comfortable travel experience for devotees participating in the sacred Giri Pradakshina pilgrimage to Arunachaleshwar.

