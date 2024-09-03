TGSRTC cancels 1,400 buses in State

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) authorities had to cancel several bus services, including some inter-State, because of incessant rainfall in the State. Following rains, the TGSRTC has cancelled over 1,400 RTC buses in the State.

As many as 877 buses were cancelled on Sunday, and 570 buses were cancelled on Monday. The bus routes were completely blocked as all the roads leading towards Khammam, Vijayawada, and Mahabubabad were flooded. The buses travelling from and to Khammam, Warangal, and Mahabubabad are mainly cancelled as the roads are waterlogged.

They announced that the buses would be in service after the streets were cleared. Buses going from Hyderabad to Vijayawada have been diverted via Guntur.

