Live
- Recover property tax worth hundreds of crores of rupees in BBMP limits: AAP
- Death toll from floods in Yemen's Hodeidah province rises to 95
- 1,500 additional buses to be operated by KSRTC during Gowri-Ganesha Festival
- Centre urges state govts to include marginalised workers under PM housing scheme
- Revolutionary automated building plan approval for BBMP limits says Dy CM D K Shivakumar
- Pawan Kalyan has a heart that loves intensely: Konidela Nagababu
- 45pc Indian organisations have partially or fully implemented GenAI in HR: Report
- Philippines: Death toll in flood-related accidents rises to 14
- Sonam Kapoor excited to face camera again post her pregnancy
- Elon Musk Confirms X TV App Beta Version Launch: All Details
Just In
TGSRTC cancels 1,400 buses in State
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) authorities had to cancel several bus services, including some inter-State, because...
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) authorities had to cancel several bus services, including some inter-State, because of incessant rainfall in the State. Following rains, the TGSRTC has cancelled over 1,400 RTC buses in the State.
As many as 877 buses were cancelled on Sunday, and 570 buses were cancelled on Monday. The bus routes were completely blocked as all the roads leading towards Khammam, Vijayawada, and Mahabubabad were flooded. The buses travelling from and to Khammam, Warangal, and Mahabubabad are mainly cancelled as the roads are waterlogged.
They announced that the buses would be in service after the streets were cleared. Buses going from Hyderabad to Vijayawada have been diverted via Guntur.