TGSRTC hikes bus pass fare by 20 pc

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has increased the bus pass fare of all the categories by 20 per cent. The revised fares came into effect on Monday.

Following the recent order, the new bus pass rates are – the ordinary bus pass fare has been increased from Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,400, Metro Express pass increased from Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,600 and Metro Deluxe bus fare hiked from Rs 1,450 to Rs 1,800.

According to TGSRTC, the fees for student bus passes have remained unchanged for the past three years. However, due to rising expenses, the Corporation has decided to revise the charges for both student bus passes and monthly bus passes for general passengers, effective from June 9, 2025.

A senior officer at TGSRTC said that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) updates the toll tax annually. Each time the toll tax is revised, the state government has authorided TGSRTC under the GO 24 to raise the user fees for passengers. Consequently, the Corporation has modified the toll plaza user charge effective from June 9. However, this increase in toll plaza user charges will not apply since there are no toll plazas on the routes within Hyderabad city.

The Corporation will impose an extra Rs 10 per toll plaza on every passenger who passes through the toll plaza. If a passenger does not pass through the toll plaza, there will be no user charge. Meanwhile, daily commuters have expressed concern over the sharp hike in bus pass rates. Lakhs of students and employees rely on TGSRTC buses every day, and many are now urging the state government to reconsider the revised fares.

The passengers urged the government to reconsider the steep hike to avoid hardship for daily travelers.