TGSRTC launches 35 electric luxury buses in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has launched 35 electric buses in Karimnagar, making it the second district after Hyderabad to feature luxury buses. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar flagged off the buses, which will operate on the Karimnagar-Hyderabad (JBS) route.

After the launch, the minister traveled in one of the new buses alongside TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, MLAs Kavvampally Satyanarayana, Medipally Satyam, Sanjay Kumar, Karimnagar Mayor Sunil Rao, Karimnagar Collector Pamela Satpathy, and Municipal Commissioner ChahatBaj Pai.

During the event, Minister Prabhakar announced that 35 buses are now available and that an additional 39 electric buses will be sanctioned soon. Other districts will also benefit, with 67 electric buses planned for Nizamabad, 86 for Warangal, 52 for Suryapet, 65 for Nalgonda, and 74 for Hyderabad.

Prabhakar noted that the demand for buses has increased due to the Mahalakshmi scheme, which offers free rides for women. He mentioned that TSRTC is planning to purchase new buses with state government grants and that the recruitment process for 3,035 job vacancies has already begun.

Sajjanar stated that these modern buses will enhance passenger comfort, and the corporation aims to deploy 500 electric buses in various districts by the end of March next year. He highlighted that the electric buses will run non-stop between Karimnagar and Hyderabad.

Sajjanar also revealed that the corporation has issued 92 crore zero tickets to women in the past 300 days, resulting in savings of Rs 3,123 crore. He praised RTC employees for their commitment to effectively implementing this scheme.

RTC Karimnagar Zone ED Muni Shekhar, CME Venkanna, Karimnagar RM Sucharita, JBM representative Chandan Mishra, and others participated in the program.