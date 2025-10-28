TGSRTC reviews bus safety following Kurnool tragedy

Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent private bus accident in Kurnool that claimed 19 lives, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy inspected several buses and reviewed safety protocols on Monday.

He stressed the need for quick and coordinated evacuation measures during accidents or fire incidents, asserting that passenger safety must remain the corporation’s top priority.

Nagi Reddy inspected the Miyapur-1 depot along with senior officials. The team examined various bus models, including Lahari Sleeper, Lahari A/C Sleeper-cum-Seater, Rajadhani, and Super Luxury services. They thoroughly inspected the functioning of the fire detection alarm and fire suppression systems installed in the fleet for fire safety. During the inspection, the MD discussed standard operating procedures for evacuating passengers safely during emergencies.

He instructed staff and drivers to remain alert and follow all safety protocols without fail.

Several instructions were given to the drivers on the precautions to be taken during the journey. He ordered that steps be taken to ensure that emergency doors, the necessary number of breakers to break windows, fire extinguishers, and other tools are in place for emergencies.