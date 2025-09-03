TGSRTC to add 275 electric buses to IT corridor fleet

Hyderabad: To strengthen public transport in the city’s IT corridor, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is set to add an additional 275 electric buses to its fleet. These will join the 200 e-buses already in service in the area.

On Tuesday, TGSRTC, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), and the Telangana Facility Management Council (TFMC) jointly held a meeting with representatives of software companies at the Tech Mahindra campus to discuss providing better transport facilities in the IT corridor. Speaking to the IT company representatives, TGSRTC Managing Director V C Sajjanar said that the TGSRTC is offering metro deluxe and electric buses on hire to IT firms to ensure safe and reliable travel for employees.

“We are organising bus services tailored to the transportation needs of software employees in the IT corridor,” he said. He pointed out that traffic issues are emerging due to the reliance on private vehicles and emphasised that utilising the public transport system is the only viable solution to alleviate traffic congestion and contribute positively to environmental conservation. Sajjanar recommended that every IT company should actively promote the public transport system and raise awareness among employees regarding its benefits. He also urged that the possibility of providing incentives to employees who choose to use public transport be explored.

Representatives of several IT companies offered suggestions and recommendations for better transport services in the IT corridor, and senior RTC officials assured them that they would take their input into consideration. The meeting was attended by ASSOCHAM Southern Sector Co-Chairman Krishna Edula, TFMC President Satyanarayana Madala, and other senior officials from RTC and various IT companies.