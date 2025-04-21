TGSRTC to fill over 3,000 posts soon: MIN

Hyderabad: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that recruitment will soon be conducted for 3,038 vacant posts in the TGSRTC. He said that the government is committed to filling the vacancies at the earliest and a formal notification will be issued very shortly.

In a media statement, the Minister informed that the State government has granted approval to proceed with the hiring of these 3,038 positions. A notification will be released shortly, and the recruitment process will be expedited.

“The Corporation has acquired new buses to support the implementation of the Maha Lakshmi scheme, and the RTC is now prepared to fill its vacancies,” Ponnam said.

Among the total of 3,038 positions, 2,000 are designated for drivers, followed by 743 for laborers, 84 for Deputy Superintendents (Traffic), 114 for Deputy Superintendents (Mechanical), 25 for Depot Managers/Assistant Traffic Managers, 18 for Assistant Mechanical Engineers, 23 for Assistant Engineers (Civil), 11 for Section Officers (Civil), 6 for Account Officers, seven for General Medical Officers, and seven for Specialist Medical Officers.

After coming to power in Telangana, the Congress government has filled over 60,000 positions across various departments.