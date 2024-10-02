TGSRTC to run electric buses from Hyderabad to Vijayawada

Hyderabad: To enhance travel efficiency for passengers, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has initiated electric AC bus services from Hyderabad to Vijayawada.

It aims to reduce travel time and provide a more sustainable transportation option. The first phase of this initiative commenced with the introduction of two e-Garuda buses. These buses will operate along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), connecting key locations including BHEL-Ramachandrapuram, Miyapur, Nizampet cross roads, Cyber Towers, and Gachibowli before reaching Vijayawada. TGSRTC MD VC Sajjanar encouraged travellers to utilise these new electric buses for a safe and comfortable journey. For further details, passengers have been asked to visit the TGSRTC website or contact the call centre at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.