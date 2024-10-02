  • Menu
TGSRTC to run electric buses from Hyderabad to Vijayawada

To enhance travel efficiency for passengers, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has initiated electric AC bus services from Hyderabad to Vijayawada.

Hyderabad: To enhance travel efficiency for passengers, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has initiated electric AC bus services from Hyderabad to Vijayawada.

It aims to reduce travel time and provide a more sustainable transportation option. The first phase of this initiative commenced with the introduction of two e-Garuda buses. These buses will operate along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), connecting key locations including BHEL-Ramachandrapuram, Miyapur, Nizampet cross roads, Cyber Towers, and Gachibowli before reaching Vijayawada. TGSRTC MD VC Sajjanar encouraged travellers to utilise these new electric buses for a safe and comfortable journey. For further details, passengers have been asked to visit the TGSRTC website or contact the call centre at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.

