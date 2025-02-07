TGTDC launches Srisailam tour package

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) is focusing on summer vacations trying to attract temple tourists by introducing special packages to towns like Srisailam. It has come up with a two-day package costing Rs 2,999 for adults, and Rs 2,392 for children.

According to the corporation officials, two buses are available, including one AC, for the Srisailam tour. The non-AC bus package is Rs 2,000 (adults) and Rs 1,600 (children). The package is designed to allow tourists to spend two days with accommodation facility. The tour starts from Tourist Bhavan at 8:30 am. The bus stops at CRO Basheerbagh, picking up passengers. It leaves at 9 am; stops for lunch on the way; reaches Srisailam at 5 pm.

On the way tourists can visit Sakshi Ganapathi temple. They will be taken directly to hotel. No special blankets will be provided in the Srisailam hotel. Tourists will have to carry their own blankets. The Srisailam darshan should be done in the evening or early morning on the second day. It depends on the tourist’s preference.

On the second day, after breakfast at the hotel, tourists will visit ropeway (Patala-Ganga), Faladhara, Panchdhara, Shikhara and finally the prestigious Srisailam dam. After the visit, they will be brought back to Hyderabad by 7 pm.

The accommodation at Srisailam is non-AC. The officials said the tour package covers only bus fare and accommodation. Any expenses for meals, temple visits and tickets to other places will have to be borne by tourists.