Thailand’s Opal Suchata crowned Miss World '25

Hyderabad: Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned the 72nd Miss World on Saturday, with reigning Miss World Krystena Pyskova doing the honours for Miss Thailand in the presence of Chairman and CEO of Miss World organization Julia Morley and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Admassu was the runner-up at the final contest. Among other contestants, Poland’s Maja Klajda was in third place and America and the Caribbean’s Martinique in the fourth place. The grand finale was held at a glittering and colourful ceremony held at HICC on Saturday.

The winner Opal is a student of international relations. She has an interest in Psychology and Anthropology and she would one day like to be an ambassador.

She has volunteered for organisations working in the field of breast cancer. Opal has a special talent for playing the Ukelele backwards and has sixteen cats and five dogs as pets, according to the Miss World website.

India’s Miss World contestant Nandini Gupta was eliminated before she could reach top 8. Nandini Gupta had raised hopes by becoming one of the five candidates shortlisted from Asia and Oceanian but could not proceed in the next round as two contestants from Asia and Oceania Miss Phillipines and Miss Thailand progressed to the next round.

The top four contestants selected for the final round were Miss Martinique from America and the Caribbean, Hasset Dereje Admassu from Ethiopia, Miss Poland from Europe and Miss Thailand from Asia and Oceania.

The top two contestants from each continent included Miss Brazil and Miss Martinique from America and the Caribbean, Miss Ethiopia and Miss Namibia from Africa, Miss Poland and Ukraine from Europe and finally Miss Phillipines and Miss Thailand.

There was spotlight on Telangana culture as the contestants wore traditional Indian dresses like lehanga choli, Sharara and others designer by Archana Kochar.

The jury consisted of Caryna Tyrrel, Sudha Reddy, Rana Daggubati, Jayesh Ranjan, Julia Morley, Manushri Chillar, Namrata Shirodkar, Sonu Sood and Dona Walsh.

Film star Jackline Fernandes enthralled the audience with some popular Bollywood and Tollywood numbers like ‘Chitiya Kalaiyan we...’, ‘Pani Pani hogayi.’, Lomba Lomba chool’, ‘Ra Ra enta sakka’. There was an electrifying dance performance by Ishan Khattar with popular song Natu Natu, zingzing zinghat.

Actor Sonu Sood was awarded Miss World Humanitarian Award for his work during COVID19 in India. He became the youngest to receive the award in the history of Miss World. Actor Rana Daggubati presented the award to Sonu Sood.