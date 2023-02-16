Thakre goes into huddle with Cong leaders over padayatra

Hyderabad: The Congress high command gave its nod to all senior leaders to go on Padayatra in the Telangana State. As TPCC President A Revanth Reddy already embarked on his yatra, AICC in-charge of Telangana state Manikrao Thakre has said that all the senior Congress leaders are permitted to launch the yatras.

Thakre held a day-long meeting with State party leaders at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday. He said that the senior leaders will expose the failures of the TRS and BJP governments in the State and at the Centre during the yatra. The party leadership has also been asked to make united efforts to win the next assembly elections in Telangana. Leaders who crossed the limits will be expelled from the party, he warned.

Thakre maintained that there is no need to take disciplinary action against the party MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy who made sensational comments on Tuesday. Adding further, he said, Komatireddy met him and gave an explanation, and stated that BJP was trying to create an internal rift in the Telangana Congress unit. He said that the BJP was a weak political outfit in the State and the political gimmicks played by the saffron party will not weaken the strong Congress in the state.

Thakre reiterated that Congress will fight the next assembly elections alone and ruled out a pre-poll alliance with any party, including the BRS, in the State.