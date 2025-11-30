The Backbone of Democracy — Collector Santhosh

Gadwal: “Media plays an indispensable role in sustaining democracy,” said District Collector B.M. Santhosh, emphasizing that journalists act as a vital bridge between the people and the government, contributing significantly to societal development.

The Collector attended the 4th District Conference of the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) held on Sunday at Vajra Abhinandan Banquet Hall in Gadwal, where he participated as a distinguished guest alongside District SP Srinivas Rao.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector stated that the media, recognized as the fourth pillar of democracy, must strive to earn public trust by presenting accurate and reliable news. He noted that journalists’ reports often help the government respond and take corrective action on issues affecting the public.

He cautioned that misrepresentation of facts could lead to a loss of public trust, while truthful reporting enhances the credibility and respect of the media. Recalling his UPSC preparation days, the Collector said that reading newspapers every morning improved his personality, thinking process, and awareness. Keeping track of important issues published in newspapers, he added, helps aspirants score better in competitive examinations, especially in current affairs.

Appreciating TUWJ’s efforts in organizing seminars and training sessions for journalists, he said such initiatives help improve professional skills. He assured that accreditation cards would be issued to eligible journalists as per government rules, and efforts would be made to allot housing sites to working journalists. The Collector also promised to address journalists’ demands within the framework of government regulations and to resolve any issues they may face.

“Journalism Is a Sacred Profession”: District SP Srinivas Rao

In his address, District SP Srinivas Rao said journalism has always been a noble profession and emphasized the responsibility of safeguarding its values. He recalled the pivotal role played by newspapers during India’s freedom struggle in spreading awareness and inspiring patriotism.

He said that with the expansion of print, electronic, and social media, every citizen now has the ability to express opinions publicly. Journalists must therefore be mindful of how news affects public sentiment. Publishing unverified or sensational information for quick recognition could damage public trust, he warned.

The SP highlighted the rapid transformation taking place across societal systems and stressed that ethical values are essential both for personal development and for the progress of society — particularly in the media sector. Spreading rumors without evidence, he said, can create panic and lead to severe consequences.

He urged journalists to investigate issues at the ground level, remain fearless, avoid external pressures, and present factual information. Such responsible journalism, he said, supports the administrative system in addressing public issues. The SP assured strict measures to prevent attacks on journalists and promised that their rights would be protected at all times.

TUWJ State Leadership Calls for Value-Based Journalism

TUWJ State President Virahat Ali stated that journalism rooted in values serves the greater good of society and enhances the respect journalists receive from the public. Despite the growth of social media, he said, only those who report truthfully will earn credibility.

He praised the awareness levels of the people in Jogulamba Gadwal district and commended local journalists for consistently publishing responsible stories that benefit the public. TUWJ, he said, has long been working to protect the rights of working journalists and promote unity among them. He appealed to the government to ensure that accreditation cards are issued only to eligible journalists and to revive journalist welfare committees.

The event was attended by TUWJ State General Secretary Ram Narayana, leaders Madhu Goud, Shyam, Balaswamy, Kannayya, Prashanth, District President Ravinder Reddy, District General Secretary Ramakrishna, and several other members.