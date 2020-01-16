The campaign picks up pace in Gadwal

Gadwal: Stressing that the development of Gadwal town was possible only with Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Gadwal MLA, while launching TRS party election campaigning for the upcoming municipal elections in Ward 7 and 8 on Thursday, said that in the last seven decades, the Congress and the Telugu Desam ruled Gadwal but did no development.



He said the roads, drainages, water supplying systems and garbage dumping spaces are in pathetic condition. He said never before any government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had shown interest towards Gadwal's development and it was only when K Chandrashekar Rao visited Gadwal in 2019 allocated Rs 100 crore for the all-round development of Gadwal.

"Earlier governments completely neglected Gadwal. The roads are in bad shape, drainages are overflowing, water pipelines are broken. All this is because of negligence of past governments. We want to change all this and want to make Gadwal into a model city. Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced Rs 100 crore for overall development of Gadwal. Of which, Rs 30 crores are allocated to Gadwal municipality. Already proposals for taken up for laying CC roads, construction of drains and laying of new water pipelines and works would be taken up after the municipal elections," said the Gadwal MLA.

Taking part in the door-to-door campaign, the MLA urged the people to bless TRS candidates in the municipal elections.