The common man's English newspaper

The Hans India English paper is the best English paper I have ever seen, which projects the everyday happenings of rural areas. I have seen this paper to be neutral and more reader-friendly with a free flow English language as we converse.

Apart from publishing insightful editorials on the burning issues of the day, the newspaper is also known for its expert articles, which fill the paper with life.

My suggestion to improve the paper is to give more content and improve its readership by enhancing its circulation to at least all bigger towns and mandal headquarters; this way more people from rural areas, who are wishing to voice their issues at state, national and international levels, can get a platform by way of sending letters to the Editor on their issues and grievances.

Overall, The Hans India is a common man's English paper and I wish the management and its staff all the best and congratulate them on the occasion of 10th anniversary celebrations.

Paramesh Goud, CPI District Secretary, Mahbubnagar