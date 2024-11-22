The Hetero Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, located at Sai Spurthi Engineering College in Khammam district, commenced its first year B Pharmacy classes on November 21.

Addressing the event virtually, Dr Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, Chairman of Hetero Pharmaceuticals and a Member of Parliament, guaranteed job placements for students completing the programme.

Principal Dr Konda Ravikumar noted that the institute is fully equipped with advanced labs, libraries, and modern facilities to enhance learning. Students admitted through EAPCET-2024 counselling and the management quota joined the programme.