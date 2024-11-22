Live
- Senegal ruling party wins parliamentary majority: Provisional results
- BJP flags plight of primary school
- Sensex surges 855 pts despite geo-political tensions, PSU bank stocks shine
- ED likely to question some Dubai-based Indians in Bengal ration scam case
- Minor quake hits Manipur's Bishnupur district
- BJP's Bihar leaders huddle at Union Minister Giriraj Singh's Delhi residence
- 10 Maoists gunned down in encounter with security forces in Sukma
- K’taka parties keenly await bypoll results, spotlight on high-profile Channapatna
- Hyderabad Student Aryan Reddy Dies in Tragic Gun Misfire Accident on His Birthday in Atlanta
- Iraqi PM, Putin discuss regional situation, energy cooperation over phone
The Hetero Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences
The Hetero Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, located at Sai Spurthi Engineering College in Khammam district, commenced its first year B Pharmacy classes on November 21.
Addressing the event virtually, Dr Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, Chairman of Hetero Pharmaceuticals and a Member of Parliament, guaranteed job placements for students completing the programme.
Principal Dr Konda Ravikumar noted that the institute is fully equipped with advanced labs, libraries, and modern facilities to enhance learning. Students admitted through EAPCET-2024 counselling and the management quota joined the programme.
