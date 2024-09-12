  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

The hydra demolishes the wanapatiny

The hydra demolishes the wanapatiny
x
Highlights

  • Notices to 15 people, then demolitions
  • HYDRA takedowns starting today
  • Fear for those who sold plots

The vibration of hydra demolition of illegal buildings which is creating a sensation across the state has hit Wanaparthy district.

Notices have been issued and the demolition of illegal structures in Nallacheruvu, Thallacheruvu, Marrikunta cheruvu and Amma cheruvu in Wanaparthy district center has been started.

On Thursday, the illegally constructed concrete walls in the area of ​​Nallacheruvu in the district center were demolished with the help of JCB in the presence of officials.

Municipal officials have informed that notices have been issued to 15 houses built illegally in Talalcheruvu and Kunta lakes.

They said that the demolition of illegal structures will continue as per the instructions of the district collector.

As demolition of illegal buildings started in the district, many people who built houses in FDL and buffer zones started to worry.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick