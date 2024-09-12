The hydra demolishes the wanapatiny

The vibration of hydra demolition of illegal buildings which is creating a sensation across the state has hit Wanaparthy district.

Notices have been issued and the demolition of illegal structures in Nallacheruvu, Thallacheruvu, Marrikunta cheruvu and Amma cheruvu in Wanaparthy district center has been started.

On Thursday, the illegally constructed concrete walls in the area of ​​Nallacheruvu in the district center were demolished with the help of JCB in the presence of officials.

Municipal officials have informed that notices have been issued to 15 houses built illegally in Talalcheruvu and Kunta lakes.

They said that the demolition of illegal structures will continue as per the instructions of the district collector.

As demolition of illegal buildings started in the district, many people who built houses in FDL and buffer zones started to worry.