The new traffic police station was inaugurated by SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath

Nagarkurnool: In the Nagarkurnool district headquarters, a new traffic police station was inaugurated by SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath. On this occasion, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath stated that the new traffic police station was set up in the old police headquarters in the district center. SP inaugurated the new traffic police station by cutting the ribbon.

Following this, he congratulated the traffic SI kalyan by seating him in the new traffic police station and presenting him with a bouquet. Subsequently, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath planted saplings in the police station premises.

DSPs, CIs, and SIs from Kalwakurthy, Achampet, and Nagarkurnool attended this event. Later, SP Gaikwad expressed that the new traffic police station would be very useful for everyone. He also extended his congratulations to the local police officers.

Delete Edit



