Live
- Durand Cup: Holders Mohun Bagan Super Giants to face Downtown Heroes FC in opener
- Africa CDC inks deal with lobby group to strengthen public health systems
- Russia's central bank raises key interest rate to 18 per cent
- All states have got funds in Union Budget as in the past: FM Sitharaman
- EU mobilizes support to combat wildfires across southern Europe
- France's TGV train services resume after arson attack disruptions
- Over 100 business people exit Mozambique amid kidnapping crisis: report
- Lalan Singh claims JD(U)-BJP alliance is 'Fevicol' strong, warns Congress of 'snake bite at 99'
- Workers' leader Prabhat Jha's demise leaves a string of memories for MP BJP
- Fiji plans to introduce drug testing kits in schools
Just In
The new traffic police station was inaugurated by SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath
In the Nagarkurnool district headquarters, a new traffic police station was inaugurated by SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath.
Nagarkurnool: In the Nagarkurnool district headquarters, a new traffic police station was inaugurated by SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath. On this occasion, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath stated that the new traffic police station was set up in the old police headquarters in the district center. SP inaugurated the new traffic police station by cutting the ribbon.
Following this, he congratulated the traffic SI kalyan by seating him in the new traffic police station and presenting him with a bouquet. Subsequently, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath planted saplings in the police station premises.
DSPs, CIs, and SIs from Kalwakurthy, Achampet, and Nagarkurnool attended this event. Later, SP Gaikwad expressed that the new traffic police station would be very useful for everyone. He also extended his congratulations to the local police officers.