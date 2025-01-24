The progress of the country is only possible with the development of girls, said V Rajani, Secretary and Senior Civil Court Judge

The progress of the country is only possible with the comprehensive development of girls in the society, said District Legal Services Authority and Senior Civil Court Judge V Rajani. On Friday, on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, an awareness seminar on laws was organized for students at Desai Muralidhar Reddy Memorial Primary School in Amarachinta town under the auspices of the District Legal Services Authority. Speaking on the occasion, she explained that if girls are treated equally in the society along with boys and given opportunities, girls will reach higher heights. She suggested that parents and teachers should help girls excel in all fields.

She said that if girls are provided with the necessary facilities and resources, they have the opportunity to get opportunities and become participants in the well-being of the society. She said that the governments are bringing various laws for girls and implementing welfare development schemes and they should utilize them. On this occasion, a student named Nandini impressed by the speech given by Vivekananda in Chicago by acting as Bharat Mata. Artist Rajasekhar Amma was very impressed by the songs sung by the girls on women. She presented prizes to the winners of various competitions organized by the students on the occasion of Republic Day.

Later, she inaugurated sports competitions for the students at the Government Girls' High School. She spoke to the students at the Bhavita Kendra and asked about their problems. Speaking at the conference, Sakhi Legal Council D. Krishnaiah said that everyone should help in the eradication of child marriages and suggested that women should use the Sakhi Kendra as platforms for solving women's problems. Mandal Education Officer Bhaskara Rao, Principal Kalavatthamma Karunakar, Para Legal Volunteers Ahmed Rajendra Kumar Kalampasha, Bhavita Nirvakura Swapna, Lok Adalat staff and others participated in this conference.

