The real game starts now for Congress, says KTR

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS MLA KTR on Wednesday criticised the Congress party for making unaccustomed promises before the elections with the aim of coming to power. He started criticising the newly formed Congress government in Telangana. He accused that Congress came to power by deceiving people.

He said that only BRS know how hard they worked to waive off the debt in the previous government and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's promise of loan waiver during the Telangana election campaign was unrealistic promise. He reminded that within two days of coming to power, Congress promised to waive off Rs 2 lakh debt of the farmers . KTR said that BRS will also see how this promise will be implemented. He also reminded that Congress promised to give Rs.15,000 farmers assurance within ten days.

KTR had a chit chat with the media in the assembly premises. He objected to the ministers' comments that they would release a white paper on the economic situation of Telangana. He reminded that the BRS government has released audit reports to the media every year in the last nine years.

He said that the CAG and other audit reports of the respective departments have been kept before the public from time to time. He questioned what audit reports are if not a white paper. KTR criticized that all this ruckus is because the Congress party and the Revanth Reddy government have the same intention and target BRS claiming that we have turned the state into a pile of debts.

MLA KTR said that the CAG reports and audit reports released on the financial situation of the state should be examined and guarantees should be given accordingly. The Congress party, however, gave promises earlier and after coming to power, is now calculating. Congress leaders say that the state has been handed over to us with a pile of debts. KTR commented that now the real game starts for the Congress rulers.